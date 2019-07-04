New Delhi: Praising the Economic Survey 2018-19 presented in Parliament on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the survey outlines a vision to make India a USD 5 trillion economy.

“The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet. He also said that the survey depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security.

"The #EconomicSurvey2019 outlines a vision to achieve a $5 Trillion economy. It also depicts the gains from advancement in the social sector, adoption of technology and energy security," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

A Finance Ministry statement said the the theme of the survey is about enabling a shifting of gears towards sustained economic growth for objective of USD 5 trillion by 2024-25.

According to the survey, India’s real GDP will have to grow consistently at 8 per cent to achieve the target of USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25.

The survey said that international experience, especially from high-growth East Asian economies, suggests that such growth can only be sustained by a ‘virtuous cycle’ of savings, investment and exports catalysed and supported by a favourable demographic phase.

Investment, especially private investment, is the ‘key driver’ that drives demand, creates capacity, increases labour productivity, introduces new technology, allows creative destruction and generates jobs, it added.

