Bhubaneswar: Basudev Sahoo, an eminent economist and a retired Professor of Economics, passed away at his residence here May 19. He was 85.

Born at Sahaspur village under Dhusuri panchayat of Bhadrak district in 1934, Sahoo started his career as a lecturer in Bhadrak College and served at GM College, Sambalpur later. Sahoo retired as a professor of Economics from Ravenshaw University. Prof Sahoo was an excellent teacher, erudite scholar and contributed significantly to the contemporary socio-economic thinking of Odisha.

Apart from his contribution to the field of economics, his literary works were quite admirable. He has written several poems and authored many books. He managed to edit and publish a research journal called ‘Vision’ which provided space to scholars from Odisha and outside to express their views on various socio-economic issues. He was very active in social life after his retirement.