Bhubaneswar: The East Coast Railway (ECoR) is taking precautions before the onset of monsoon to ensure the safety of trains and to minimise the effect of heavy rains.

The General Manager of East Coast Railway has directed officials to be on alert for accidents that can be caused by rains near railway tracks. Precautionary measures have been taken before the onset of monsoon. Catch-water drains and side drains have been cleared to ensure the free flow of water. The waterways of bridges have also been cleared.

Meetings have been held with Irrigation Department officials to ensure proper maintenance of tanks. Protective river draining works have been maintained in good condition and repairs carried out wherever necessary.

The Full Supply Level (FSL) of canals and Danger Level (DL) of bridges have been painted bright red across each pier adjacent to abutments so that it can be clearly visible to patrolmen, stationery watchmen and loco drivers.

Arrangements have been made to prevent water from stagnating near tracks. In station yards, cross drains and longitudinal drains have been cleared to proper grades.

The patrolling of railway tracks by patrolmen will be vigorously conducted during the monsoon. Stationary patrolmen and watchmen have been stationed at vulnerable locations. Mobile patrolmen have been deployed in vulnerable sections.

Instructions have been issued to gangmen to patrol the track on their own whenever there is heavy rain to make sure that the track is safe for trains, and to ensure safety at all places where washouts and soil slips are likely to occur.

Arrangements have been made to stock sufficient quantities of monsoon reserve material like boulders, sand, cinder, quarry dust and ballast at identified locations. Engineering relief vans and equipment have been kept ready. The CC cribs and relieving girders are kept ready so that they can be moved as per requirements.

ECoR is in constant touch with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to get alerts about dangerous weather. Officers, supervisors and staff are kept on alert for attending monsoon emergencies.