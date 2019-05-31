Bhubaneswar: Raja Ram has taken charge of the post of Principal Chief Security Commissioner (PCSC) of East Coast Railway (ECoR) here recently, an official said.

Ram joined the Indian Railways in the 1988 batch of Indian Civil Services.

Prior to this, Ram worked as the PCSC of North Eastern Railway in Gorakhpur. He was earlier posted at the Railway Board. Ram has a vast experience in detection of crime in the Railways, official sources said.

He has also worked as Chief Security Commissioner at RDSO, Lucknow in East Central Railway, Hajipur, director in Lucknow’s RPF Academy besides several top positions in South Eastern Railway, Eastern Railway and North Frontier Railway.

Ram has received many awards including Indian Police Medal in 2012, DG/RPF Commendation & Insignia in 2004 and General Manager’s Award in his career due to his devotion towards his duties.