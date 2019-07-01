Bhubaneswar: With the aim to provide information electronically, East Coast Railway has launched Rath Yatra mobile app— ‘ECOR YATRA’— for the benefit of the passengers especially those who are going to witness the car festival this year in Puri.

Passengers having android-based smart phones can download this app and can get information related to different regular and special trains and other facilities by East Coast Railway during the Rath Yatra festival.

Complete details of special trains scheduled to run from 3rd to 14th July, 2019 will be available in the app along with information related to all regular trains.

Live tracking of trains including platform allocation at Puri railway station for will also be available.

The other advantages of the app include information on additional ticket counters, transport facility and enquiry facilities are available on the app.

Both reserved and unreserved tickets can be booked through this App. Videos on use of Automatic Ticket vending Machine (ATVM) and Unreserved Ticketing System on Mobile (UTS on Mobile) can be viewed from this App.