Bhubaneswar: A ‘Children’s Summer Camp’ was inaugurated for the wards of railway employees at Rail Vihar here Sunday, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.

The camp will continue till June 9 under the aegis of Central Staff Benefit Fund. More than 375 children are enjoying activities like yoga, song, dance, swimming, acting, stitching, sand art and martial arts under the guidance of qualified and trained instructors, the official added.

The camp was inaugurated by ECoR additional General Manager Sudhir Kumar. Principal Chief Personnel Officer PC Nayak also graced the inaugural occasion. Children will showcase their talent and skills learnt during the camp o­n the concluding ceremony, the official said.