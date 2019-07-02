Bhubaneswar: After launching a mobile app for Rath Yatra, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Tuesday began an awareness drive for passengers in overcrowded trains. The Railway administration has urged the passengers to avoid train journey on footboard, buffers and rooftop of the train compartments to ensure safety.

The passengers are requested not to take food and drinking items from the strangers, not to carry any inflammable items like gas cylinder, stoves, debris, even cigarettes and matchboxes. The passengers were also advised not to touch suspicious things like tiffin boxes, baggage and other thins without any owner; to avoid train journey without or with improper tickets, not to lean from train compartments of the running trains and not to board or alight when the train is in motion.

ECoR has also urged the passengers and voluntary organisations to take special care of the concerned co-passengers and counsel those who are leaning from the running trains, travelling on rooftop, footboard and buffers of the trains and those carrying inflammable items.

Railway Protection Force (RPF) will take special measures like precautions on crowd control and will keep a watch on touts and anti-socials particularly in crowded areas like booking and PRS counters, enquiry counters and tourist complexes.

ECoR has arranged exclusive passenger amenities for the convenience of the passengers. Special trains, extra ticket counters, additional enquiry counters and information centres, special train time table, tourist complex, Mela shed, catering and drinking water, sanitation, medical assistance booth, illuminations, safety and security arrangements have been provided for the convenience of the pilgrims.