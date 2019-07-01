New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned model-turned-actor Dino Morea and disc jockey (DJ) Aqeel for questioning in the Sterling Biotech alleged bank fraud and money laundering probe case, officials said here Monday.

Morea started as model before foraying into films. These days however, he is engaged in various businesses. Aqeel is a very popular DJ and is a prime attraction at a number of clubs across the country. .

The actor and the popular disc jockey have been asked to depose before the ED as it has got evidence that the two were paid some money by the Gujarat-based pharmaceutical group in the past officials informed. The two were also seen at a number of events organised by the industrial house.

The two will be questioned about the circumstances of these payments made out of the proceeds of crimes identified in the case and their statements will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The two however, could not be immediately contacted for reactions. Sources however, said that they would certainly attend the questioning.

The agency last week had made one of its largest PMLA attachments and frozen assets worth Rs 9,778 crore of Sterling Biotech in India and abroad.

The alleged Rs 8,100 crore bank loan fraud is being alleged to have been perpetrated by the Vadodara-based pharma firm and its main promoters Nitin Sandesara, Chetan Sandesara and Deepti Sandesara, all of whom are absconding.

The Sandesaras are also under probe for their alleged nexus with some high-profile politicians by the ED as also by the CBI and the Income Tax Department under criminal sections that deal with corruption and tax evasion respectively.

