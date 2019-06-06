New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to expand its probe in the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case and may soon question some officials of the bank, besides grilling its former CEO Chanda Kochhar again, officials said Thursday.

The ED had last month questioned and recorded the statements of Chanda and her husband Deepak Kochhar over multiple sessions.

Official sources said the agency is now mulling to call some more bank officials to confront them with the statement made by Chanda and obtain a clear picture of the deal.

Chanda will soon depose before the agency as she has recently sought more time from the agency owing to some health issues and personal commitments, they said. Sources said that she was supposed to depose Thursday before the ED but skipped the meeting.

The agency is also preparing to analyse the details of assets of the Kochhars and others so that they can be provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Chanda’s brother-in-law and Deepak’s brother, Rajiv Kochhar, has also been grilled by the ED multiple times in the case.

PTI