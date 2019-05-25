Bhubaneswar: Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDII), the National Resource Organisation for Startup Village Entrepreneurship Programme, announced Saturday that it will create over 12,000 rural enterprises under Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP) in Odisha in the next four years.

EDII is an acknowledged national resource institute for entrepreneurship education, research, training and institution building.

According to report, the institute will implement this programme in eight blocks of Odisha and it has already trained and supported around 3,500 enterprises under this project.

Professor Rajesh Gupta, Faculty, EDII, and Head-SVEP Programme, said, “The eight blocks in Odisha are Ranpur of Nayagarh, Morada of Mayurbhanja, Mahakalapada of Kendrapara, Puri Sadar of Puri, Angul Sadar of Angul, Kuarmunda of Sundergarh, Umerkote of Nabarangpur and Danagadi of Jajpur district. Among these eight blocks, the Ranpur and Moroda were piloted in the first phase (2016-17) and based on their performance six more blocks were added in the later stage (2017-18). This project is being implemented in collaboration with the Odisha Livelihoods Missions (OLM).”

SVEP is a sub-scheme of Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana-National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM), Ministry of Rural Development. The main objective of the programme is to stimulate economic growth and reduce poverty and unemployment in the villages by helping start rural enterprises.

“Under the long-term vision of SVEP, the Government of India aims to start and support rural enterprises, thereby providing employment opportunity to rural people and help them come out of poverty; while simultaneously resolving the issue of immigration. The entrepreneurs are provided skill training, support in maintaining books of records and credit and market linkages through a cadre of resource persons,” Gupta said.

SVEP was approved during 2015-16 and the enterprise formation started in 2017-18. As on November 30, 2018, a total of 30,352 enterprises were formed across 20 states where the scheme is operational. Skill building support is provided to all the entrepreneurs supported under Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme through Community Resource Persons for Enterprise Promotion (CRP-EP).

