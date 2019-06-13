Bhadrak: Over a hundred private educational institutions and coaching centres in Bhadrak have reportedly thrown fire safety norms to the winds.

Some institutions are three storied and others are five storied, but surprisingly they do not have fire safety systems. This has posed a question mark on the safety of students who are studying there.

Many such institutions have not received fire safety certificates from fire department.

In the wake of the Gujarat fire mishap, safety of students has raised concern of their guardians and parents.

It was alleged that the district administration, police and the fire department have no information about how many institutions have followed fire safety norms.

Various quarters alleged that these institutions are extracting huge amount of money from students, but they do not pay heed to the safety aspect of the students.

Rajesh Digal, a student from Keonjhar, stays in a four-storied hostel. He says, “No fire safety system has been put in place.”

“In case of a mishap, occupants will have to negotiate through a narrow staircase. The house owner and the administration should pay heed to the safety aspect,” he observed.

Briefing reporters here Wednesday, Bhabagrahi Ghadei, the fire safety office of the Cuttack central fire department, said that educational institutions having more than two-storey will be notified for ensuring fire safety.

However, a head of an educational institution asserted that fire safety systems have been used in his building.

“If they are found violating the norms then action will be taken against them during checks. Regular raids will also be carried out,” Ghadei added.

Notably, around22 students were killed and several others injured in a fire at a coaching centre in Sarthana area of Surat in Gujarat, May 24. The coaching centre was located on the third and fourth floors of the Takshashila Complex.

Students, mostly teenagers, died “either due to suffocation or jumping off from the complex”, the deputy CM said. “We have ordered a detailed inquiry into the incident. We will not spare those found guilty,” Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said.

Horrifying visuals of the fire showed kids falling off the windows.

PNN