The guides distributed eco-friendly pens (to the participants) which have seeds inside them so, when you are done with them and you throw them away, the seeds would germinate into trees and thus spread greenery

BHUBANESWAR: The 124th Ekamra Walks Sunday was not just another run-of-the-mill heritage walk as it centred on environment while bordering around the Kalingan architecture.

The city has been witnessing Mother Nature’s fury in the manifestation of severe cyclonic storm Fani. Consequently, it has compelled the policy makers to focus much on environment.

Keeping that in mind, the guides of the walk distributed eco-friendly pens among the visitors.

However, one would be mistaken if s/he thinks that the pens merely would save us from the non-biodegradable plastics because there is more to it. The pens have seeds inside them so, when you are done with them and you throw them away, the seeds would germinate into trees and thus spread greenery.

The Walks saw a participation of 40 heritage enthusiasts who pledged to plant more and more so as to compensate for over one million trees’ loss during Fani.

Pancham P Taank, an engineer who participated with his family, said, “I have earlier participated in the Old Town walk and, the Khandagiri and Udayagiri walks. I felt so good that today I brought my family with me.”

“Distribution of eco-friendly pens to the participants is a wonderful idea and I hope that we all do our bit to compensate for the green loss,” he added.

Mithilesh Kumar Singh, a banker, who came with his wife Abha and daughter Lavanya, was surprised to know about the heritage treasure and the medicinal plant garden Ekamra Van.

It may be mentioned here that the eco-friendly pens are developed by a city-based start-up ‘LIKHAN’.