BHUBANESWAR: The 125th Ekamra Walks conducted on the premises of Mukteswara Temple was a delightful experience for photographers, painters and artists of all kinds here Sunday.

Artist Siba Shankar took a place on the eastern banks of the historic Bindusagar Lake in front of Ananta Vasudev Temple and painted his works. Guests were fascinated to see that these ornate temples are inspiring artists even today.

Shankar said, “The best part of the city lies here in the Old Town area. I am always inspired to create my best works here as the atmosphere comes with the historic aura and traditions of the Old City.”

Sophia, the guide and curator of the walk, interacted with the guests and answered to all their queries. The walk concluded at the medicinal plant garden Ekamra Van where some of the guests were pleased to buy some plants for themselves.