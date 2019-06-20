Betnoti: An elderly woman was killed and her daughter was injured critically in an elephant attack at Haladipada village of Jugol panchayat under this forest range in Mayurbhanj district late Wednesday night.

The deceased has been identified as Saibani Singh (60) and the injured daughter as 22 years old Saraswati Singh.

Local residents rescued Saraswati and rushed her to PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada.

According to locals, a herd of elephants from Jharkhand — that has been roaming in the locality — had sneaked into the village Wednesday night in search of food when the mishap occurred.

Forest department officials along with local police reached the spot on being informed and have started an investigation into the incident.

PNN