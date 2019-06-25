Patna: A man has been heavily injured in his right hand and abdomen owing to electrical shock near Putulia shibakrupa petrol pump in Patna block of Keonjhar district.

The victim has been identified as Ghaneswar, son of Bhima Mohanta of Badajammupasi Village.

According to reports, Ghaneswar, who is not a staff of electrical department was jolted and injured while he was crafting the fuse over transformers.

Initially, he was hospitalised at District headquarter Hospital (DHH) but was shifted to SCB Medical college and hospital in Cuttack later after his condition deteriorated.

