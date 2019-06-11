Phulbani: An elephant calf was found dead in Nilamadhab forest under Raikia block in Kandhamal district, forest officials said Sunday. According to sources, the one-and-a-half-year-old calf died after being attacked by a tusker. The mother elephant had reportedly engaged in a fight with the tusker Saturday night. The angry tusker later attacked the baby elephant, leading to its death. The forest officials learnt about the incident Sunday morning and recovered the carcass. The officials got the post-mortem conducted and buried the carcass in the forest. Meanwhile, Phulbani forest officer Laxmi Narayan Behera visited the spot and launched a probe into the matter.

PNN