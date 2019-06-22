Parjang: Forest department staff Saturday helped an elephant calf come out of a septic tank in a special operation conducted at Saanda Talaberana village that comes under Dihadol forest section in Dhenknal district. The eager mother elephant was on the spot all throughout the rescue operation.

According to locals, family members of Pramod Pal saw the elephant and her calf in their toilet tank. They were struggling to get out of it.

The family members immediately informed the Forest department. However, by the time the official team reached the spot, the cow elephant had already come out of the tank.

The officials carried out an operation to rescue the calf by cutting off one side of the tank with the help of a crowbar following which the calf walked out on its own.

The mother elephant was near the tank all the while without hurting anyone and allowing the team to do their work peacefully.

Later, the mother and calf walked off towards the nearby jungle, said Mahabirod ranger Harmohan Singh who supervised the operation.

That said, the villagers complained of the threats the elephants pose in the locality.

PNN