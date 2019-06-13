Dhenkanal: A tusker was allegedly electrocuted after it came in contact with live wires laid for killing wild boars at a jungle near the Karnapur beat house under Hindol forest range in this district, Wednesday.

The matter came to the fore after forest officials recovered the carcass Wednesday. Preliminary probe indicated that the animal aged about 25 might have died of electrocution. Forest officials started an investigation as they conducted a post-mortem of the carcass and buried it at the spot.

When contacted, divisional forest officer Sudarshan Patra said the tusker was moving in the area with no report of illness but its sudden death has raised doubts. He said that the actual reason behind the animal’s death could be ascertained after completion of the investigation and receipt of the post-mortem report.

PNN