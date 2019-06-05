Sajanagad: An elephant was found dead Wednesday inside the Kuladiha sanctuary in Balasore district. Forest officials suspect that the pachyderm might have been poached for ivory as its tusks were missing.

The incident reinforces the fact that poaching has been going on inside the sanctuary while the forest department has failed to check it.

Forest officials recovered the carcass at Bhalubasa. The animal is believed to be 40 years old. Forest officials suspect that the elephant might have been killed two days ago.

Meanwhile, the forest department has started an investigation. A team led by divisional forest officer (DFO) Biswaraj Panda visited the spot Wednesday, while veterinary doctors conducted post-mortem of the carcass. Later, the carcass was buried in the forest.

Locals have questioned as to how the forest department could not know about the poaching which had taken place two days ago.