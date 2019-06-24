Bantala: An elephant was found dead inside the Satkosia forest range of Angul district late Sunday night.

According to reports, the elephant was suffering from illness for quite some time. A team of doctors, rangers and forest officials began a rescue operation upon learning of the animal’s illness.

Unfortunately, however, the elephant was found lying dead beside a stream deep inside the jungle.

As per forest officials, the body of the elephant will be deposed after studying a full autopsy report.

PNN