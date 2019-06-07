Balasore: Balasore Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Friday suspended Kuldiha Forester and Forest Guard for dereliction of duty in connection with the poaching of an elephant for tusks in Kuldiha sanctuary five days ago.

A show cause notice has also been issued to Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Laxam Kumar Pradhan in this regard.

Notably, a tusker was found dead at Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary under Nilgiri range in Balasore district on Wednesday (June 5) with tusks missing from the carcass. During the investigation, it was ascertained that the tusker was killed Monday (June 3).

Taking note of the report, Kuldiha Forester and Forest Guard were placed under suspension for their negligence in duty.

PNN