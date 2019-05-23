Barbil: Now elephants have even strayed into towns in Keonjhar. Monday night, an elephant entered Barbil town and triggered panic among residents. Forest officials, firefighters and police had a tough time in driving out the animal into Thakurani forest at 10 pm. However, after one hour, it reappeared at Shedding Basti. The forest officials were alerted and the animal was driven back to Thakurani forest. The animal had not caused any damage. Locals said, 12 years ago, an elephant had stormed into the town.

PNN