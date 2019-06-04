Keonjhar: An elderly woman was trampled to death by an elephant in Akul area under Telkoi forest range of Keonjhar district Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Kadali Ranasingh (60).

According to locals, the deceased, along with a few other villagers, had been to the jungle to collect ‘Tola’ seeds in the morning. While they were picking up the seeds, the elephant appeared unexpectedly and charged at the villagers.

It tossed Kadali in the air and subsequently trampled her to death. Rest of the villagers managed to flee.

Divisional forest officer (DFO) Santosh Joshi said that financial compensation has been provided to the bereaved family and the movements of the elephants are under observation.

According to the locals, three elephants are seen moving around in the area since last three days putting lives of villagers at jeopardy.

The Forest department has also asked the villagers not to venture into the jungle and remain alert to avoid any loss to life and property.

PNN