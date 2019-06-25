Boinda: A herd of elephants went on a rampage and destroyed houses along with crops in Kaniha area under Rengali forest range of Angul district Sunday.

Villagers took up the issues with the Forest department and demanded compensation along with measures to drive away the herds from their settlements permanently.

According to Rengali section forester Saraswati Behera, compensation will be provided to the affected people for the damages according to existing norms.

She further added that various measures have been taken to prevent elephants from sneaking into human settlements.

Meanwhile, the elephants have reportedly been destroying crops and damaging houses in Ashrubahal, Nagajharan, Khandabar, Jammunali and Madhupur villages of Kishornagar block under Handapa range causing panic among the locals.

PNN