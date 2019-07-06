Sajanagad/Keonjhar: Elephants have been unleashing a reign of terror in various parts of Balasore and Keonjhar for the last one week.

Reports from Sajanagad said, a herd of elephants have holed up in Kuladiha sanctuary in Nilagiri area. The animals have started frequenting nearby villages, leaving people panicked.

In the last several weeks, a herd of five elephants has been menacing people. Locals alleged, after evening, the elephants stray into villages and damage crops, trees and houses.

A squad of forest officials is tracking their movement in the area. Reports from Keonjhar said, two tuskers separated from their herd, have been causing mayhem in Bamebari and Anjar forest ranges.

Crossing Baitarani, the elephants damaged houses Wednesday night at Kendughati under Bhuyan Juanga Pidhi Range.

However, forest officials had not reached the village, even though they were informed. DFO Santosh Joshi said forest staff have been asked to visit the village and assess the damage.

According to reports from Keonjhar, in the last five days, elephants have been unleashing a reign of terror in Khadibahali village under Harichandapur block.

As forest officials have failed to drive away the animals, locals were panicked. They alleged that after the sunset, the animals stray into the village and damage crops, trees and houses.

Meanwhile, the local residents who are dependent on forest for their livelihood are not venturing out because of elephants. They demanded immediate steps by the Forest Department to scare away the animals from the area.

PNN