New York: Singer- songwriter Elton John is calling out Russian President Vladimir Putin for saying that liberalism is ‘obsolete’ and conflicts with the ‘overwhelming majority’ in many countries.

In a story published by the Financial Times newspaper, Putin said, “The liberal idea has become obsolete and conflicts with the overwhelming majority of the population.”

John a statement released Friday said that he disagrees with Putin’s view that pursuing policies that embrace multicultural and sexual diversity are obsolete in our societies.

Putin also said Russia has no problem with LGBT persons in the interview.

But John called Putin’s words hypocritical since a Russian distributor censored LGBTQ-related scenes from ‘Rocketman’ — the film based on John’s life and career.

AP