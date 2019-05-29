Bhubaneswar: Newly-elected Minister of State Dibya Shankar Mishra, soon after assuming the office of the Energy department Wednesday, jumped into action and took steps to get an insight of the departmental works going on for Fani restoration.

In one of his first works as minister, he summoned a meeting to understand the impact of the cyclone, the preparedness of the department towards restoration works, the issues delaying the works and also suggested ways to give an impetus to the restoration and relief works.

Although cyclone Fani hit the state almost a month ago but the devastation caused by it had affected the electricity department and other infrastructure. Mishra, Wednesday, visited the department. He also met Energy Secretary Hemant Sharma. The new minister was also introduced to the members of the Public Sector Units (PSUs) working in the sector.

The secretary and the PSU representatives apprised the minister about the levels of works going on the affected areas of Odisha towards retaining normalcy. The minister also met the other important officials.

According to sources, the minister was informed that around electricity for 10,000 consumers are being restored every day. The minister after reviewing the budgetary requirements asked the department to make the budget proposal for the ongoing works.

The newly-inducted minister, meanwhile, is also said to have emphasised for the need to have more non-conventional and clean energy sources in the state which could withstand the effects of the cyclone and also could be a better and sustainable source of energy. Discussions of mini hyrdro project, elephant corridor and others were taken up in his discussions with other officials of the department.