Bhubaneswar: Acting on a study report of Institute of Road Traffic Education (IRTE), the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety has asked the state government to enforce traffic laws as per the existing law.

Committee’s secretary SD Banga has recently written a letter to the state Transport secretary G Srinivas in this regard.

“All the road signage, road markings and traffic signals should conform to the Indian Road Congress (IRC) specifications. Traffic police, transport officers and road engineers should be imparted training on Motor Vehicle Act, 1988, Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 and all the rules and regulations made there under,” Banga wrote to Srinivas.

Besides, the enforcement of traffic laws by the state agencies must be as per the extant law and evidence based, he instructed.

The IRTE has conducted a primary study on traffic management in Bhubaneswar city and reported that a large number of road signage, road markings and traffic signals do not conform to IRC specifications.

Though the IRTE has only conducted survey of the Bhubaneswar city only, the Committee asked the government to treat the report as sample study and execute its recommendations throughout the state.

Following the letter of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, the state government Saturday instructed the transport commissioner, NHAI chief general manager, chief engineer (roads) and chief engineer (NH) to implement it.

The government has also sought compliance report from the above officers at the earliest for perusal of government and transmission of the same to the SC panel.