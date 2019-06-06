Kamakhyanagar: Junior Engineer of Kankadahad block in Dhenkanal district died and his wife was injured critically after the car they were travelling in collided head-on with a truck at Godarbili under Tumusinga police limits in Dhenkanal district Thursday morning.

The deceased engineer has been identified as 50 years old S Naveen Kumar and his injured wife as S Prashanti (42).

Naveen had been to the station to receive his wife, who had come from her parents’ by train. They were returning from Dhenkanal station to Kamakhyanagar in a hired car. At Godarbili, about 500 metres away from the police station, the car ran into a stationary truck. The collision was so intense that, Naveen died on the spot and his wife suffered critical injuries.

On being informed, Tumusinga IIC Bishnu Charan Barik reached the spot, seized the vehicles and sent the body to Dhenkanal district headquarters hospital (DHH) for post-mortem. Prashanti is undergoing treatment at the DHH and is said to be out of danger.

However, the drivers of the car and the truck are absconding.

A pall of gloom descended on Kankadahad block as the news reached here. Kamakhyanagar sub-collector Bishnu Prasad Acharya, Kankadahad BDO Debadutt Mahanta, block chairman Kartik Chandra Sahu, numbers of other block staff along with locals visited Naveen’s residence to pay their tributes to the departed soul.

