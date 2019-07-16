New Delhi: After six weeks of action-packed cricket, England emerged as the world champions after beating New Zealand in a close game ending with a Super Over. Sunday’s final was one of the most nail-biting games this Cricket World Cup has seen, with everything coming down to the last ball.

This World Cup season, cricket fans from all over the world came to Twitter to talk about winning moments, shocking upsets, classic catches, and let’s not forget all the memes about the rain. The #CWC19 conversation generated 31 million tweets from May 20 to July 15.

Comparing the hashtag #CWC19 to the last Cricket World Cup hashtag #CWC15, there was more than a 100 per cent growth in Tweet volume containing the official hashtag.

In this edition, fans across the world were able to catch the video highlight clips from each game on Twitter through official handles @ICC and @cricketworldcup. These handles also tweeted unique videos, behind the scenes content and interviews with captains, which enabled fans to connect with players and experts. These two handles clocked a collective of more than 60 million video views, reaffirming the power of video on Twitter.

Also, the tweet by Indian captain Virat Kohli thanking the fans and his heart-warming gesture towards 87-year-old die-hard India fan Charulata Patel took all users on an endearing trip, making it the most retweeted tweet of #CWC19.

With 2.9 million tweets, the most-tweeted about match was the one between arch-rivals India and Pakistan, making it the biggest One Day International (ODI) match ever on Twitter. The second most-tweeted was the final between England and the Kiwis followed by the first semi-final between India and the Black Caps.