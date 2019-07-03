Chester-le-Street: New Zealand’s famed batting line-up came down heavily as the Kiwis slumped to a huge 119-run defeat at the hands of England helping the hosts through to the semifinals of the ongoing World Cup here Wednesday. This is also the first time England have qualified for the semis since 1992.

With this win, England thus finish their league assignments joining India and defending champions Australia in the last four. For New Zealand, they would be hoping Bangladesh beat Pakistan in their last game for a place in the semis. If Pakistan win, then the net run rate will come into play.

Chasing 307 runs to win, baring Tom Latham (57, 65b, 5×4), no other Kiwi batsman could really stand in front English bowlers as wickets kept falling in regular intervals to be bowled out for 186. Mark Wood (3/34) was the standout bowler while others taking a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Jonny Bairstow (106, 99b, 15×4, 1×6) became the first Englishman to score back-to-back hundreds in a World Cup before New Zealand pulled things back to limit the hosts to 305/8 here Wednesday.

Bairstow, who had smashed 111 against India in England’s previous contest, hammered his second century of the competition to lay a solid platform in the must-win game. Openers Jason Roy (60, 61b, 8×4) also contributed.

Trent Boult (2/56) was impressive again with spinner Mitchell Santer (1/65), Matt Henry (2/54) and James Neesham (2/41) also contributing.

Brief scores: England 305/8 (Jonny Bairstow 106, Jason Roy 60; James Neesham 2/41) beat New Zealand 186 (Tom Latham 57; Mark Wood 3/34) by 119 runs.