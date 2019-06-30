Birmingham: India face England in the 2019 ICC World Cup in what is expected to be a mouthwatering clash at Edgbaston, here Sunday.
England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bat first.
“It’s a matter of two games, hopefully we’ll win the two games and go through. Tough challenge against India. (Plunkett inclusion) is more tactical. The wicket looks good, doesn’t look like it’ll turn much.(Jason Roy) is not a big risk. He’s trained well and he’s fit to play. It is a test of our character. We spoke as a group, rejigged and reset what we’re trying to do,” said Morgan.
“Never a problem, love chasing. But honestly, would have batted first as well. We haven’t chased after the first game, so it’s a good challenge for us. We might have looked to do that in the last couple of games anyway. We haven’t really focused on the opposition till now in the tournament. We’ve been finding ways to win games, that’s the biggest positive for us. Vijay Shankar has a bit of a toe niggle, Rishabh Pant comes in for him. We’ve all seen what he can do with the bat. He’ll bring a lot of flair and fearlessness, once he gets going, he’s difficult to stop. There’s one short boundary as well. Crunch result on the outside as well, so I’m sure the fans of the Pakistan team will be supporting us today!” Indian skipper Virat Kohli.
Squads
England:1 Jason Roy, 2 Jonny Bairstow, 3 Joe Root, 4 Eoin Morgan (capt), 5 Ben Stokes, 6 Jos Buttler (wk), 7 Chris Woakes, 8 Liam Plunkett, 9 Adil Rashid, 10 Jofra Archer, 11 Mark Wood
India:1 Rohit Sharma, 2 KL Rahul, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 Rishabh Pant, 5 MS Dhoni (wk), 6 Kedar Jadhav, 7 Hardik Pandya, 8 Kuldeep Yadav, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Yuzvendra Chahal, 11 Jasprit Bumrah
