Bhubaneswar: Expressing serious concern over alleged misbehaviour with BJP MLA Mohan Charan Majhi by Kalinga Hospital authorities, Health Minister Naba Kishore Das Saturday ordered a probe into the incident.

Das has directed the Health secretary to form a four-member committee to probe the matter and submit the investigation report within seven days.

According to sources, Sachin, son of Basudev Barik from Naradpur village under Jhumpura block in Keonjhar district died early Saturday morning while undergoing treatment at Kalinga Hospital here. Though the family members of the deceased have deposited the required fees, the hospital authorities demanded more money to discharge the body, said the sources.

On request Basudev, the BJP legislator had requested hospital DGM to release the body. However, the hospital DGM and the accountants there have allegedly misbehaved with the MLA and denied to release the body without payment of some additional amount.

Majhi approached the health minister requesting his intervention in this matter. An investigation committee has been formed under the chairmanship of health joint secretary G Punam Tapas Kumar.

The other members of the panel are—health joint secretary Subhananda Mohapatra and deputy secretaries Rajesh Agarwal and Yamini Patnaik, Further action will be taken after getting report from the panel, sources said.