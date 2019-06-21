BHUBANESWAR: Orissa Environmental Society in association with BMC, Capital Hospital and ICICI Bank organised ‘Clean & Green Bhubaneswar’ campaign at Capital Hospital here Friday.

It may be noted that Bhubaneswar has received 288th place in Swacha Bharat Mission. Hence, the onus is on the citizens now to make the city one of the cleanest in the country. BMC Additional Commisioner Surath Kumar Mallick graced the occasion as chief guest.

Addressing the campaign, he said, “Cleanliness is next to Godliness. A cleaner and greener atmosphere ensures a safe and healthy environment for our children.” Members of Odisha Environmental Society, Capital Hospital staffs and small vendors participated in the cleanliness campaign.

Later, everyone planted saplings inside the hospital premises to make it look green and clean. Environmentalist Jayakrushna Panigrahi said, “After Fani, the whole city is devoid of its green protection. As monsoon is approaching, it’s the right time to plant more saplings. A greener city is better during intense heat and humidity.”

More than 300 saplings were planted on the occasion. Many visitors to the hospital also participated in the drive. From old people to youngsters, everyone supported the campaign and did the needful.