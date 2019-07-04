Mumbai: The key Indian equity indices opened on a positive note ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey in Parliament.

The Economic Survey will show the situation of the country’s economy and its several segments and talk about the issues it may face in future.

At 9.35 a.m., the BSE Sensex traded at 39,917.74, higher by 78.49 points or 0.20 per cent from the previous close of 39,839.25 points.

It opened at 39,917.65 and so far touched an intra-day high of 39,936.45 and a low of 39,858.33 points.

The Nifty50 on National Stock Exchange traded at 11,946.65 points, higher by 29.90 points or 0.25 per cent from its previous close.

IANS