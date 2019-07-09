Bhubaneswar: The state government has extended imposition of Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) by another six months to prohibit strikes by employees in power utilities and various establishments.

“For public interest, it is necessary to prohibit strikes in services related to generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in all the establishments of Odisha Power Generation Corporation, Odisha Hydro Power Corporation, Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited, GRIDCO, CESU, NESCO, SOUTHCO, WESCO and any other power generating station for the purpose of keeping industrial peace to optimise generation, transmission and distribution of power in the state,” said a Home department notification.

The prohibitory order would remain in force for next six months starting from July 22.