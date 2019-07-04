BHUBANESWAR: The Esplanade One mall here celebrated the Rath Yatra with pomp and gaiety Thursday.

The ceremony began at 3 pm at the mall and Partha Pratim, head of Esplanade One mall, played the role of the king.

People from all walks of life and children participated in the chariot pulling ceremony; from Rasulgarh and back.

To mark the day various competitions like Odissi dance, Sambalpuri dance, miniature Raths were made and various paintings were also drawn by participants.

The miniature Rath made by a student of Kendriya Vidyalaya with voice operation was the centre of attraction.

Interacting with Orissa POST Shyama Jha, marketing head of the mall, said, “The celebrations will go on for nine days. From tomorrow onwards, for the next three days, it will be flat 50% off on every product. Those who make purchase of or over Rs 2,500 would qualify for a lucky draw.”