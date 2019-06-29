New Delhi: The Delhi schedule of the 24th edition of European Union Film Festival (EUFF) kicked off Friday with an aim to exhibit European cinematic talent among the Indian audience.

Organised by the Delegation of the European Union and embassies of EU Member States in partnership with Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in Delhi, the gala commenced with the screening of the Belgium movie ‘King of the Belgians’ at India Habitat Centre here.

Directed by Peter Brosens and Jessica Woodworth, ‘King of the Belgians’ is a mockumentary road movie in which a dormant king gets lost in the Balkans and awakens to the real world.

EUFF was inaugurated by Raimund Magis, Charge d’Affaires, Delegation of the European Union to India, and Stijn Mols, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of the Kingdom of Belgium, India.

The movie extravaganza is currently running in Delhi and Chennai.

Later it will travel to Goa, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Kozhikode till September.

‘Styx’ (Austria), ‘Rosemarie’ ( Cyprus), ‘Hope’ (France), ‘Drive me Home’ (Italy), ‘Diamantino’ (Portugal), ‘Beside Me’ (Romania) and ‘#Female Pleasure’ (Switzerland) are some of the movies from 22 European countries, which will be showcased at the film festival.

EUFF will run in Delhi till July 7.

IANS