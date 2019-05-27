Many actresses have come and gone. But, there are a handful of them who still rule the hearts of their fans. Here are the name and little information of top 10 beautiful and evergreen actress.

Madhubala: Famous as Anarkali of Mughal-e-Azam (1960, she is the evergreen and most beautiful actress of 1950s and 1960s.

Sadhana: The actress of Mere Mehboob (1960) is loved for her role in Woh Kaun Thi? (1964). She has also starred in Waqt (1965) and Mera Saaya (1966).

Waheda Rehman: She is known for her roles in Pyaasa (1957), Kagaz Ke Phool (1959), Guide (1965), Neel Kamal (1968), Sahab Bibi Aur Ghulam (1953) and Kala Bazar (1960)

Meena Kumari: She is well known for her roles in Do Bhiga Zameen (1953), Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai (1960), Baiju Bawra (1952), Dil Ek Mandir (1963), Sanjh Aur Savera (1964), Bheegi Raat (1965) and her last but best Pakeezah (1972).

Hema Malini: Hema Malini is the heart of Bollywood Movies.

Rekha: Rekha still will rules on millions of hearts and the super seductive and beautiful Rekha and her beauty will rule on millions of hearts and souls of Bollywood lovers. Most beautiful movies of Rekha are Umrao Jaan, to box office hits such as Basera, Utsav, Khubsoorat, Ijaazat, Silsila, and Khoon Bhari Maang.

Sridevi: She is a perfect example of evergreen beauty and is known for her roles in Mr. India (1987), Chandni (1989), Sadma (1983), Nagina (1986), ChaalBaaz (1989), Lamhe (1991), Khuda Gawah (1992), and Judaai (1997) and English Vinglish (2012).

Madhuri Dixit: Gorgeous and graceful Madhuri Dixit, a wonderful dancer and beautiful actress is known for her roles in Devdas, Hum Aapke Hain Kaun, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, and Aaja Nachle.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: The blue-eyed Miss World is known for Taal (1999), Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam (1999), Mohabbatien (2000), Raincoat (2004), Jodha Akbar (2008) and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Priyanka Chopra: The Miss India and Miss World is known for her roles in Krrish (2006), Don (2006), Barfi (2012), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Mary Kom (2014).