Paralakhemundi: In another blow to the Odisha unit of the Congress which has slipped to a distant third position in the recently-concluded Assembly election, its former Paralakhemundi MLA K Surya Rao resigned from the party Tuesday.

Rao called a press meet and disclosed about his resignation at his residence here in Gajapati district.

The former legislator has sent his resignation letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Rahul Gandhi. Surya Rao, sources said, has quit the party alleging he was ‘ignored’ and ‘sidelined’ by the state leadership in the last election.

Briefing the media, Rao said, “Due to delay in ticket distribution, I could not get time for proper campaigning and was defeated.”

“While BJD and BJP had a massive campaign in the area, I was left behind which led to my defeat,” he further added.

Many party workers left him in the peak time and joined an Independent candidate, Rao asserted.

On being questioned about his future plans, Rao said he has not planned anything yet. He will take further steps are talking to his supporters.

Rao entered politics in 2012 panchayat elections as a samiti member. He was an associate of senior Congress leader and former MLA the late Trinath Sahu.

After Sahu’s death, Rao played an important role in winning seats in both Paralakhemundi municipality and Kashinagar NAC in 2013 civic body elections.

In 2014, K Surya Rao had defeated BJD’s K Narayan Rao by a margin of 1,500 votes.