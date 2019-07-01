Islamabad: Pakistan’s anti-corruption body Monday arrested jailed former President Asif Ali Zardari in a corruption case.

He is already in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a multi-million dollar money laundering case along with his sister, Faryal Talpur. Both were arrested last month.

According to the NAB, the duo made transactions of Rs 150 million through alleged fake bank accounts.

The 63-year-old co-chairman of the Opposition Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and husband of the country’s first woman Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto, was arrested in the Park Lane case for allegedly owning properties in London.

His arrest came after he withdrew his interim bail applications filed with the Islamabad High Court.

Zardari said that he withdrew the plea as the NAB would come up with more fake cases if he was granted bail.

Last week, he appeared in Parliament for the first time after being arrested and called for a relief from arrest, saying it would not make a difference rather create fear among people.

The NAB is expected to seek his remand in the Park Lane case. His political career has been overshadowed by the allegations of corruption due to which he has spent several years in custody although he was never convicted.

Zardari, the 11th President of Pakistan from 2008 to 2013, has denied any link with the fake accounts. He has said the allegation was part of a vilification campaign by the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party to malign opposition leaders.

PTI