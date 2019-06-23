Jaleswar: The excise department Sunday seized huge quantities of illegal liquor after conducting raids in several locations under Raibania police limit of Balasore district.

According to a source, the sleuths raided a number of villages including Praharajpur, Behera sahi, Munatunia this Sunday and arrested five persons including a woman in connection with the trade.

The department also seized well over 100 litres of liquor in the raids conducted under the direction of Superintendent of Excise Rajendra Kumar Batra.

The seized contraband include 103 litres of West Bengal made liquor, 10 bottles of beer and three bottles of distilled liquor.

