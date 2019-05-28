Bhubaneswar: Several top government officials including development commissioner Asit Tripathy Tuesday reviewed the arrangements at the Exhibition Ground, the venue for swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s council of ministers.

The oath-taking ceremony will commence at 10.30 am Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Commissionerate Police Tuesday held rehearsal of security arrangements at the ground. Security has been beefed up at the venue and surrounding places with the deployment of 35 platoons of police force and installation of CCTVs at strategic points.

The Commissionerate Police has issued traffic advisory for the programme. According to the advisory, the Madhusudan Marg, stretching from Ram Mandir Square to Housing Board Square, will remain closed for the public from 7am to 12 noon Wednesday. No public vehicles without pass will be allowed to ply on Madhusudan Marg during the period.

Passes of different colours – pink, green and yellow – have been issued by the police for the general public. Vehicles having pink passes will come to the venue from Keshari Talkies side and will park at the designated spot inside the ground.

Vehicles with green passes will come from the Housing Board Colony Square and will reach the venue through Gate No- 3. They can park their vehicles alongside the Madhusudan Marg.

Similarly, vehicles with yellow pass will reach the venue via Ram Mandir Square and after dropping the invitees at the Xavier Square, they can park the vehicles at Capital High School ground.

The public vehicles coming from Vani Vihar have to take diversion from Master Canteen Square towards PMG Square to reach Housing Board Colony Square and those coming from Acharya Vihar Square and intending to go to Ram Mandir Square have to ply via Master Canteen.