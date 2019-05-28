New Delhi: Three West Bengal MLAs, including BJP leader Mukul Roy’s son Subhrangshu Roy, joined the saffron party Tuesday as it works to consolidate its position in the state following its impressive show there in the Lok Sabha polls.

Subhrangshu was suspended for six years by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for his ‘anti-party’ activities after the general election results were announced.

All the defectors joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters here in the presence of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijaywargiya and Mukul.

TMC’s Tusharkanti Bhattacharya and CPI(M)’s Debendra Nath Roy were the other MLAs from the state who joined the saffron party. They were followed by 50 councillors of the TMC joining the BJP.

Mukul is seen to be instrumental in engineering the defection of TMC leaders to the BJP and, political watchers believe, he is one of the key architects of the party’s best ever show in West Bengal, where TMC president Mamata Banerjee is in power since 2011.

In the Lok Sabha polls, the TMC fell to 22 seats from 34, while the BJP’s tally zoomed to 18 from two.

Talking to reporters here Mukul said many more would leave the Trinamool Congress in the near future and join the BJP. “Our Prime Minister had openly said that 40 MLAs from Bengal are in touch with him,” stated Mukul. “This is first step of people deserting the TMC and joining the BJP,” he added.

Agencies