Bhubaneswar: With the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) being termed as the ‘17th busiest’ in the country, the Airports Authority of India has decided to add a second terminal to it. The second terminal will ease the flow of traffic and facilitate passenger and cargo movement smoothly.

As per data available, since international flights started operating from the BPIA, passenger traffic has increased manifold. AAI director Guruprasad Mohapatra informed that two new aerobridges will also be constructed at the BPIA to help facilitate passenger movement. The aerobridges once completed will help passengers board the aircraft hassle-free. At present there are two aerobridges in operation.

Mohapatra informed that work for the second terminal is nearing completion and it will soon be made operational. Once that happens the number of domestic and international flights are expected to go up.

Flight services from Jeypore and Utkela airstrips will begin from this year end, said Mohapatra after a high level review meeting with officials. He also informed that Rs 40 crore will spent for redesigning the old terminal at the BPIA and a link building will be built at an expense of Rs 70 crore. The development work for the third terminal at the airport is in progress.

Mohapatra also said that the AAI has shortlisted three sites around the periphery of this city for the second International airport proposed in the state. Finalising one of the sites will happen soon, he added.

PNN