CUTTACK: Aitiha, an initiative to promote heritage and culture through guided tours and trails, organised its maiden trip to Mahanadi valley in Cuttack Sunday.

The initiative is undertaken by a dedicated team determined to make more people aware of the lesser known sites along with the popular ones.

A total of 11 cultural enthusiasts came together for this one-of-its-kind event. From the hundreds of temples and scenic spots that dot its banks, the maiden tour touched a handful of magnificent sites including Ansupa lake, Trutiyadeba Deula (Subarnapur, Banki), Singhanatha (Gopinathpur Sasan), and Padmeswar Tempe (Baneswarnasi), all in the Athagarh-Narasinghapur route.

The route will prove to be an essential one for travelers and photographers. Interactive discussions sprung up every second while the team showed everyone around the heritage sites amidst nature’s lap.

Saranda Hill at a glance

Legend has it that during the rule of Ganga dynasty, King Subarnakeshari was attracted by the beauty of Ansupa and established Subarnapur village on the banks of Ansupa Lake and Saranda Hill. It is also said that one of the brothers of Dhala Dynasty of Banki established his kingdom atop the hill as Saranda gada. The gada has a metal door which makes a loud sound whenever opened or closed.

The 141-hectare Ansupa Lake is a well-known place for all nature lovers and bird watchers. The 14th century Trutiyadeba Deula, around 50 kms from Cuttack, is said to be an exact replica of Puri Jagannatha Temple.

The ninth century Singhanatha Temple is situated on a hill which turns into an island in Mahanadi River. It remains inaccessible during peak monsoon. Padmeswar Temple at Baneswarnasi is a picturesque hillock on the banks of Mahanadi, once a major Buddhist establishment, constructed in and around 10th-11th century.

One of the participants Nivedita Agarwal, said, “I did not know anything about these temples until I came here. These are fascinating pieces of our history and heritage that every one of us ought to know about.”

Another participant Trilochan Behera was all praise about the project. “The project is bringing more unexplored sites to the public gaze. This is certainly unique and praiseworthy,” he said. The next tour is planned in July to Prachi valley on popular demand.