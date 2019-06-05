BHUBANESWAR: Regional Museum of Natural History, Bhubaneswar, organised various pragrammes Wednesday to observe World Environment Day-2019.

To mark the theme of world environment day, ‘Air Pollution’, a temporary exhibition titled “Air Pollution: Choking Future” was inaugurated.

Ajay Singh Rajput, Regional Director of Center for Organic Farming was the Chief Guest to the programme. A brochure was also released during the inauguration.

Seven concepts to reduce air pollution were displayed in the list. These models were submitted from different schools on the basis of individual participation. Through extremely scientific models, students proposed solutions which can be implemented to reduce types of pollution.

An installation titled ‘Threatened future’ was put up at the museum’s reception to make everyone aware of issues related to air pollution through artistic representation.

The programme included a prize distribution ceremony for winners of Earth Day (23rd April, 2019), Summer vacation programme, caption writing and other such competitions organised on the day.

A total of 97 students participated in an outreach event for a period of 7 days from 16th to 22nd May 2019 indulging in art & craft, drawing, painting, Clay modeling, lectures and demonstrations on various topics.

Apart from this, visits to Chandaka Wildife sanctuary, Kalabhumi and tribal museum were highlights of the programme. These children participated in various competitions and learnt about nature, wildlife, conserving biodiversity and safeguarding our environment.

Students from high schools and secondary schools participated in essay writing, poster making and debate competitions. The occasion was also marked by plantation programme in the morning by participants of the summer vacation programme.

The gathering on the occasion was addressed by Maheswar Lenka, an independent entrepreneur and organic farming activist, Er. Prabal Mallick, special guest, AK Gupta, joint director, regional office (Lucknow), Ministry of Environment forest and climate change.

Group presentations, dances, skits and a short film were played by students after the meeting. Another plantation programme was organised in the campus in association with plant lovers of the city.