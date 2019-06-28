Mumbai: The Hindi film industry and controversies can seldom be separated.

Movies and their makers often land themselves in hot waters for their sensitive topics, objectionable romantic scenes or for their portrayal of real life events.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘Article 15’ is going to hit the screens June 28. The screening of this film was also kept in Mumbai. According to reports, certain communities have raised an issue with the upcoming film.

Today in this segment we are going to tell you about such controversial movies that did very well at the box office.

Take a look:

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor experienced the biggest opening of his career at the box office with ‘Kabir Singh’. The film collected Rs 20.21 cr on the first day of its release. Six days have passed and so far it has collected 120.81 cr.

‘Kabir Singh’ also landed in trouble. Some people have alleged that this film is anti-women. Even the doctors of Mumbai filed a case against the makers of ‘Kabir Singh’. They alleged that the medical profession has not been depicted well in the film.

Bharat

Just four days before its release, the Salman Khan’s starrer ‘Bharat’ sparked a debate. A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court against the film. The petition raised objection to the film’s name. It said that the name of the film violates Article 3 of the Indian Constitution. Under this article, the symbol and name of any country cannot be used for any commercial purposes.

Despite the trouble, the film collected Rs 42.30 cr on opening day and has crossed Rs 200 cr so far.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’ became a national topic for discussion.

The name of the film was changed after a CBFC order. Lead actress Deepika Padukone was threatened by many groups. The film was banned in many states but did very well at the box office.

It collected Rs 18 cr on opening day and its total collection was Rs 585 cr.

Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

Before ‘Bajirao Mastani’, Bhansali directed ‘Ram-Leela’ with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in lead roles.

The name ‘Ram-Leela’ sparked controversy and Bhansali had to change its name to ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela’. This film earned Rs 12.80 cr on the first day with total earnings of Rs 356 cr.

PK

Aamir Khan’s film ‘PK’ was released in 2014. Hindu organizations claimed that this film hurt the sentiments of Hindus and insulted the deities. Despite calls for ban, the film was a big hit at the box office, and it collected Rs 26.63 crores on the first day.

PNN/Agencies