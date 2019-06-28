Cheseter-le-Street: Former champions Sri Lanka are all but out of the ongoing World Cup after suffering a nine-wicket drubbing against a clinical South Africa, here Friday.

Sent in to bat, Sri Lanka produced a dismal batting show to manage a modest 203, a target which the Proteas overhauled with 76 balls in hand. With just six points from seven games, Sri Lanka still have a mathematical chance to be in the semifinals.

First, they need to win their last two games against already-eliminated West Indies (July 1) and India (July 6) and then depend on favourable results from other remaining league stage games.

The win, however, came as a welcome relief for South Africa, who have endured a nightmarish World Cup campaign. The Proteas are already out of the tournament after registering just two wins out of their eight games.

Chasing the modest target, South Africa lost Quinton de Kock (15) early off a Lasith Malinga (1/47) but Hashim Amla (80 n o, 105b, 5×4) and skipper skipper Faf du Plessis (96 n o, 103b, 10×4, 1×6) held the fort and stitched an unbeaten 175-run stand to guide the Proteas home comfortably.

Earlier, pacers Dwaine Pretorius (3/25), Chris Morris (3/46) and Kagiso Rabada (2/36) ran through the Sri Lankan batting line-up after the Proteas won the toss and opted to field first.

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karnaratne was dismissed by Rabada off the very first ball of the match. Avishka Fernando (30) and Kusal Perera (30) then added 67 runs for the second wicket before started losing wickets at regular intervals.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 203 (Kusal Perera 30, Avishka Fernando 30; Dwaine Pretorius 3/25) lost to South Africa 206/1 (Faf du Plessis 96 n o, Hashim Amla 80 n o) by 9 wickets.