Ajinkya Rahane is rightly known as ‘Mr Dependable’ of team India. He is shy by nature, but the batsman has the capacity to give a tough time to any bowler on field while he makes girls go knee on their knees with his shots.

However, he is now a happily married man. This is the love story of the very shy boy, Ajinkya Rahane and the bubbly girl, Radhika Dhopavkar.

The love story of Ajinkya and Radhika will remind you of the old school Bollywood films where childhood sweethearts would grow up to be a much-in-love couple. Ajinkya and Radhika shared the same neighbourhood and became good friends though they had completely opposite temperaments.

When their families got a whiff of their liking towards each other they asked them if they wanted to be together forever and when these love birds agreed, the families arranged for their wedding.

Later, Ajinkya and Radhika had a grand Maharashtrian wedding in Mumbai on 26th November 2014. Many fellow cricketers and the members of the BCCI were in attendance. For this gala of a wedding, the bride and the groom dressed up in Maharashtrian wedding attires.